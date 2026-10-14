'Police incident' forces road closures in Erda

ERDA, Utah — A police incident has forced the full closure of SR-179 in Erda, but little information is currently known.

Watch live below as police respond to incident on Erda road:

Multiple police and emergency vehicles are on the scene along SR-179/SR-138 between Interstate 80 and Sheep Lane. At least one vehicle appears to be heavily damaged, and debris is strewn across the road.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the road is closed in both directions, and drivers are told to avoid the area and use SR-36 and SR-112 for access to Grantsville. The Utah Highway Patrol shared that Exit 94 will be closed through the evening commute.

There is no current timetable for the road to reopen.

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