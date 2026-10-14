Bluffdale parents released from jail after arrest in child's death

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man and woman arrested last week in the death of their infant child have been released from jail pending further investigation by law enforcement.

Nicholas Patrick Romero and Christina Joy Patton were arrested on Oct. 8 for child abuse homicide in the death of their 3-month-old son, who was found unresponsive in bed the day before.

Both Romero and Patton admitted to consuming alcohol and using marijuana the night before their son died. Police also noted empty alcohol containers "on or near" the bed where the child was sleeping.

Community reeling after 5 killed in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident:

Community reeling after 5 killed in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident

In 2024, the parents were involved in the death of another infant in which unsafe infant sleeping practices were cited.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the investigation into Romero and Patton was open and active, but that prosecutors determined "additional follow-up investigative work needed to be done."

Gill added that he has asked Bluffdale Police Department detectives to rescreen the case with his office when their investigation is complete.

Ahead of the case screening, Gill's office asked a judge to release the couple, and a FOX 13 News check Wednesday found neither Romero nor Patton currently booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.