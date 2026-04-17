'Still praying' Tooele community continues support for family after 'freak accident' leaves daughter in coma

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele family is expressing their gratitude after the community raised thousands of dollars to support their 20-year-old daughter, who has been in a coma for nearly two weeks following a severe brain injury.

Erin Plumb is at the University of Utah Hospital after an accident 11 days ago.

“She somehow slipped off the back of a downed tailgate and suffered a severe brain injury,” said her mother, Heather Plumb.

According to a family friend, Sena Spencer, the injury was severe.

“She hit her head in the wrong spot, and it’s been rough. Right now, both sides of her skull have been removed,” Spencer said.

Heather Plumb said her daughter’s condition has been a series of highs and lows. Doctors are balancing treatment for blood clots in her lungs with the risk of worsening a small brain bleed.

“We’re on day 11 now and have people still commenting, still praying,” said Plumb.

While the family was at the hospital having a tough day on Wednesday, their community was showing up for them back home. Chubby’s Cafe in Tooele donated all of its proceeds to the Plumb family to help with medical bills.

“Community really steps up and supports each other, and it’s amazing to see as it’s grown, it hasn’t gone away,” said Joe Moak, owner of Chubby's Cafe. “It’s something so small for us to do that hopefully it helps.”

After a busy day, the restaurant raised more than $3,000 for the family.

“It is amazing what Tooele County residents do for one another,” said Moak.

The support has been a lifeline for Erin’s parents as she faces a long road to recovery.

“There aren’t words to adequately say how much it means to us,” said Heather Plumb. “How do you thank someone that’s literally keeping you going?”

They also have a GoFundMe to support the family through this time.