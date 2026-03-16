Tooele father raises ADA, safety concerns over street parking

TOOELE, Utah — A family is raising concerns about street parking on their narrow road in Tooele, saying it creates a difficult situation for their daughter, who has special needs.

James Hubbard, a homeowner on Pinehurst Street, said that for the past year, he has been asking the city to address vehicles parking across from his home that frequently block access to his driveway.

“I have been having struggles getting in and out of my driveway because it’s a narrow road and the city has allowed parking on one side,” Hubbard said.

For Hubbard, the issue is a matter of safety. His daughter has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and he fears the parked cars could prevent them from leaving quickly in an emergency.

“If we need to get out of here in a hurry… this becomes problematic,” he said.

Hubbard said his suggestion to install “No Parking” signs was rejected by the city, which has a different solution in mind.

“Their answer is to widen the street and put curb and gutters out,” Hubbard said. “More blacktop, but ultimately not addressing the parking situation.”

Tooele City sent FOX 13 News the following statement:

“Tooele City has been contacted by multiple parties regarding a neighborhood dispute on Pinehurst Avenue. If you are preparing a news story, we hope you would consider other parties involved.





"Beginning in 2025, the police department impounded a disabled vehicle that had been stored in the public right-of-way on the north side of the street. Officers also issued citations and warnings for parking violations on the north side.







"Because the road is unusually narrow, the Public Works Department paid $11,050 for an independent land survey to determine the reason of the narrow street. The survey found that properties on the south side of the road have encroached into the public right-of-way by approximately 11 feet.







"The street is accessible for emergencies vehicles and City maintenance vehicles, such as snowplows. For these reasons, right of way parking enforcement or installation of “No Parking” signs are not being pursued by the City while it is determined how to move forward.







"We appreciate your concern for the residents of Tooele City.”





But the Hubbards remain hopeful the situation will change.

“We’re just asking for some help. Some support from a community that supposedly believes in serving and helping others,” said Hubbard.

They’ve started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds for a family van to make travel more accessible for their daughter, Trinity.