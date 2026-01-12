Trying something new in the new year? Here are some tips to keep going

SALT LAKE CITY — The new year is a time for people to create goals for the year, like a new hobby or more exercise. But sometimes, it doesn’t last and turn into a habit. According to a study from Forbes in 2024, most people give up on their resolutions about four to five months into the year.

But there are ways to stick to those resolutions and meet those goals. A report from the American Psychological Association said it’s important to start small, change one behavior at a time, talk about it with others, get support, and don’t beat yourself up. By making the resolutions more realistic, the APA said there’s a greater chance of creating habits of healthy behavior.

Cassidy Wasko from The Front climbing gym said creating a community around their resolutions helps push people forward in their goals. She said at the climbing gym, it’s so helpful to find groups to help motivate you to get to the gym.

“You’re going to find motivation if you’re passionate about what you’re trying, and if you have those friends that you meet in classes or your belay buddies, they’re going to keep you accountable and coming back for more,” she said.

She said exercise helps create endorphins in the body, and climbing is a full-body workout. But moreover, Wasko said climbing has a big mental health component too. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, rock climbing can be used as a therapeutic tool and positive impact on mental health, reducing anxiety and depression.

“So problem solving is one of those things that’s really specific to climbing,” Wasko said. “When you’re working on problem solving, you’re improving neuroplasticity and that sense of achievement when you figure it out and get to the top of the wall.”

The Front offers several different classes as well, from Jiu-jitsu and yoga to pottery classes. They have youth team programs, group fitness classes and climbing clinics, which are all ways to find community.

Wasko said it’s important to set goals in a way that you can create habits in the long run, and there are different steps people can take to make it happen.

“So, if you’ve never tried climbing before, that can be something that you try this year,” she said. “And there’s so many ways to go about doing that, like bouldering or top rope climbing. Try out a class and get to know what’s fun for you.”