Two hikers injured in suspected bear attack in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Two hikers were injured on Monday afternoon after encountering one or more bears in Yellowstone National Park. The names of the injured hikers haven't been released by officials.

According to the National Park Service, the incident remains under investigation.

The attack happened on Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in the park. Some areas of the park have been closed during the investigation.

National Park Service

Areas that are closed:

Area west of Grand Loop Road from north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin.

Trails:

Fairy Falls Trail north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook Sentinel Meadows Trail Imperial Meadows Trail Fairy Creek Trail Summit Lake Trail

Backcountry campsites OG1, OD1, OD2, OD3, OD4, OD5

Fishing along the Firehole River and associated tributaries within the closure area

Areas that are open:

Midway Geyser Basin

Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail from Fairy Falls Trailhead to the Grand Prismatic Overlook (trail is CLOSED beyond the overlook).

Black Sand Basin

Portions of the Firehole River outside of the closure is open to fishing

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone this year. The last time a visitor was injured by a bear was in September 2025. The last human fatality caused by a bear was in 2015.

Experts suggest staying at least 100 yards away from bears at all times and carrying bear spray. Hikers are also suggested to make noise while out in nature and stay in groups of 3 or more.