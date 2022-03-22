Watch
Two more fatal crashes over the weekend reported on Utah highways

Utah Highway Patrol
A Kia Sportage crashed into a trailer that was stopped on the side of I-70 early Sunday morning in Emery County, killing one passenger.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 21, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials released information Monday about two additional fatal crashes on Utah's highways, both of which occurred Sunday.

The first occurred around 1:45 a.m. on I-70, near the junction with U.S. Highway 6/191 and about five miles west of Green River in Emery County.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, an eastbound Ford pickup truck that was towing a trailer with three vehicles on it had pulled over onto the right-side emergency lane to check the load.

A 2015 Kia Sportage that was also heading east drifted into the right emergency lane "for an unknown reason," UHP said, and crashed into the trailer.

The driver and two children in the back seat were airlifted to area hospitals with severe injuries. The passenger in the front seat, a man whose name was not released, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Another fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. in Summit County.

UHP says a 2006 GMC Sierra was headed west into Park City on State Route 248 when it hit the guardrail on the right side of the highway, then swerved to the left, went off the road, hit the other guardrail, then went down an embankment and into a marsh.

A female, whose name or age were not released, was found in the driver's seat without a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found alcohol in the vehicle, and impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Just two days prior, three men were killed in three separate accidents on Utah roads. 48-year-old Guy Tannehill from Clearfield was killed Friday morning during a multi-vehicle crash involving a concrete pump truck in Weber County. 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman of Millville died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a piece of debris that flew through his windshield while driving on I-15. Then Friday evening, 19-year-old Caelan Lewis of Eagle Mountain died after he was hit by a dirt bike being driven recklessly while he was crossing a street using a crosswalk.

