Two workers injured in chemical explosion at Spanish Fork manufacturing building

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two workers were injured in a chemical explosion Monday at a manufacturing building in Spanish Fork.

According to Spanish Fork officials, police and medical personnel were called to the Nature's Sunshine Products manufacturing building located at 1655 North Main Street at around 9:20 a.m.

Officials say the incident is believed to have been a flash chemical explosion that consumed itself. Two workers sustained minor injures and were treated on the scene.

The building was evacuated once the alarm and sprinkler systems were set off, according to officers.

The injuries to the workers were believed to be minor as they were not taken to a hospital and the explosion did not lead to a continuing fire. There are no other injuries being reported by officials.

Crews tell FOX 13 News that they will remain on scene to assess damage and ensure the building is safe for reentry.

The explosion is under investigation by the Spanish Fork Fire Marshal.