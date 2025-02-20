UDOT closes Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials have closed State Route 210 up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday as they prepare for avalanche mitigation following an overnight and early morning storm.

The Utah Department of Transportation shared an alert about the closure at 12:30 p.m., with uphill traffic being stopped at the mouth of the canyon while downhill traffic is closed at Snowbird's Entry 1.

During avalanche mitigation operations, UDOT uses explosives and artillery to trigger avalanches that threaten public roads. However, the operations cannot take place if people are near where the mitigation is happening.

UDOT says they expect the roadway to reopen at 3:00 p.m.