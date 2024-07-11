Watch Now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak in Salt Lake City

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the Ronald Reagan Institute on the sideline of NATO Summit in Washington, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
SALT LAKE CITY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Utah this week where he will speak during the National Governors Association gathering in Salt Lake City.

Zelenskyy will deliver his message Friday at the Grand America Hotel, a move confirmed by Gov. Spencer Cox on social media.

"We're honored to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska to Utah and the National Governors Association," Cox wrote. "Utah stands behind Ukraine and we look forward to hearing his message to the nation's governors."

Cox's term as chair of the National Governors Association is set to end shortly.

Zelenskyy is in the U.S. looking to gather up more support for Ukraine as the country's ongoing war with Russia continues.

