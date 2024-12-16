Unmanned drones spotted in vicinity of Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — With the hysteria over mysterious drone sightings across the country at its peak, officials confirmed Monday that unmanned drones have been spotted recently near Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Information on the number of drones that were spotted and how close they flew to the base has not been released.

Despite the drones being sigthed, base operations have not been impacted, officials added.

“To date, unmanned aerial systems have not impacted Hill AFB operations and all appropriate measures are being taken to safeguard Hill AFB personnel, assets, and infrastructure," the base shared in a statement.

Earlier Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that some drone sightings near U.S. bases include "concerning activity," but that it is not uncommon to see drones flying in the sky. Ryder added that there is no indication of "malicious activity or any public safety threat."

Local News Experts discuss what to do, what not to do if concerned about drones Mythili Gubbi

Hill Air Force Base is monitoring the airspace around its property and working with local law enforcement to track the unmanned drones.

"To safeguard operational security, we do not discuss specific force protection measures, however we retain the right to protect our installations," the base added.

For several weeks, large drones have been spotted across the northeast U.S., with most occurring across New Jersey. Several Utahns have also shared videos of drones flying in the night sky, although nothing nefarious appears to be at play.

The base just north of Salt Lake City is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious regarding anything around the facility, including drones, to contact authorities.