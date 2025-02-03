Utah Black Chamber of Commerce extends its donation drive for California fire victims

SALT LAKE CITY — Feb. 1 marked the beginning of Black History Month.

FOX 13 News talked with the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce about this month's significance in our state, and for an update on their donation drive for California fire victims.

“The significance of Black history is just really understanding that Black history is American history,” said Sidni Shorter, the president and CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce.

Black History Month dates all the way back to 1926.

“A period of time to really elevate the contributions and the fact that we are Americans,” said Shorter.

Shorter has been serving as the president and CEO for nearly three years. She is a passionate business leader and shared that Utah has great ties to Black history.

“Understanding that there is a significant imprint here in the state of Utah as well,” said Shorter.

The pioneer story of Green Flake is one of her favorites.

“It's a wonderful story about pioneers and the start of Utah. It was such an endearing story to me to hear all that. It really helped me get grounded here and find my place in Utah as well,” said Shorter.

The chamber is collecting items across the state to help California fire victims.

"Going from north to south accepting donations. So far, we've done two cities: we've done Salt Lake City and we've done Provo," Shorter said. "So far we have one truck that's packed and we do have eight cities still remaining."

They’re calling the donation drive Community to Community, asking for toiletries and other household necessities.

“But they need laundry detergent, they need toothpaste, they need diapers, they need saline solution, they need masks. So there are things like that, that are really, critically important,” said Shorter.

Utah Black Chamber will be updating its website for those who want to contribute.

“And we'll be at Zion's Bank branches across the state until we get all of the donations that we are looking to deliver to California,” said Shorter.

They hope Utahns take an interest in learning the state's Black history, and for those who can, to contribute to our neighbors in need.