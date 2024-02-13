Utah Board to secretly meet on possible discipline for Natalie Cline, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Board of Education meets to discuss possible discipline for fellow member Natalie Cline, it will do so behind closed doors, according to a new report.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the board will hold a special meeting to discuss how to move forward with Cline, who caused an uproar last week over comments she made on Facebook that falsely targeted a girl's basketball player for being transgender.

Although a time and date for the special meeting has not yet been announced, it will reportedly be held in private and without any public comment. According to the report, the meeting could be held any time this week.

The Tribune added that should any action be taken against Cline, it would be voted on in public.

Following Cline's controversial post, which she later removed and apologized for, fellow board members condemned her actions.

"Her words and actions are putting people at harm, our students at harm," said board member Sarah Reale.

Although the board does not have the power to remove Cline from her position, she can face discipline ranging from censure to or other measures, including removing her from committee assignments, prohibiting her from attending board advisory committee meetings, and prohibiting her from placing an item on an agenda.

Officials across Utah have called for Cline to resign, issuing resolutions condemning her actions, while lawmakers in the state legislature are discussing the possibility of impeaching Cline.

