Utah cities among the worst for naked gardening

SALT LAKE CITY — When Utahns go out to tend their gardens, it appears they prefer keeping their pistils and bulbs undercover, to which their neighbors are probably extremely grateful.

According to a new study... yes, there was a study... numerous Utah cities rank near the very bottom on the list for best places to garden au naturel.

Of all 497 cities listed by Lawnstarter, Lehi, Provo, Orem and Layton were in the basement, with the latter coming in dead last for naked gardening in the country. In all, 11 Utah cities were included on the list, with Salt Lake City ranked highest at No. 177.

The rankings, which were released ahead of World Naked Gardening Day on Saturday, were based on four categories: Nude Gardener Friendliness, Local Interest, Weather Forecast, and Safety.

What's interesting is that while Lehi came in at No. 498, the city actually ranked 118th when it came to Local Interest, so perhaps residents there are waiting to bust free.

