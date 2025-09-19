Utah communities join in to celebrate Latino Conservation Week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is joining communities across the country this weekend in celebrating Latino Conservation Week, with events aimed at connecting culture and nature.

From bird walks to water-wise gardening workshops, local organizations are partnering to host activities across the Salt Lake Valley.

Sageland Collaborative, along with a range of community partners, is leading the celebrations. Community outreach coordinator Frances Cabrera Ngo said the events are designed to create inclusive spaces for the Latino community to enjoy the outdoors.

“The goal of the week is to get people outdoors and be in community with each other,” Cabrera Ngo said.

Highlights include a community festival at Salt Lake Community College’s Redwood Campus, bird walks at Tracy Aviary’s Nature Center at Liberty Park and the Fall Conservation Garden Fair at Conservation Garden Park.

Kelly Good with the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District said the garden fair is an opportunity for residents to learn about water-wise landscaping while building connections with the Latino community.

“We want them to know they are always welcome to use our resources and that they’re part of our community,” Good said.

Tracy Aviary will also host bilingual bird walks and a free “Conservation Night” on Sept. 21, screening documentaries about projects in Latin America. Jackie Ortiz, the aviary’s social media and marketing coordinator, said the partnership aligns with the organization’s mission.

“It’s very central to our mission, which is, in partnership with the community, inspiring action to conserve birds and habitats,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who is Mexican-American, said the aviary’s conservation fund supports efforts to protect endangered species such as the red siskin in Venezuela and the great green macaw in Panama.

Organizers say their goal is not only to educate but also to strengthen community ties through shared values of environmental stewardship.

CLICK HERE for a full schedule of Latino Conservation Week events.