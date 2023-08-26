Utah County Attorney's Office investigating to determine if FBI shooting was justified

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation to determine whether FBI agents were justified in shooting and killing a Provo man earlier this month.

On Aug. 9, FBI agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at the home of 75-year-old Craig Deleeuw Robertson for threats he made against President Joe Biden and other public officials on social media.

The FBI said Robertson resisted arrest and pointed a .357 revolver at the agents, leading them to shoot him.

On Friday, the Utah County Attorney's Office announced that it would be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, as per state law requirements. The attorney's office said they'll examine evidence collected by the FBI, as well as evidence they independently gathered.

The county attorney will then determine whether the shooting was lawfully justified, the announcement said. The decision, along with its accompanying findings and analysis, will be released to the public within 180 days after the investigation is complete.

It's not yet known whether there is bodycam footage available of the deadly encounter. However, FOX 13 News recently obtained bodycam footage of a previous incident in 2018 when Provo Police officers were called to Robertson's home after Google Fiber employees working in his yard reported that he threatened them with a gun because they were on his property. The incident was resolved peacefully and with no criminal charges.