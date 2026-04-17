Cooler than being cool? Burgess Orchards coats grounds with ice to protect crops from cold

ALPINE, Utah — A glance at Burgess Orchards, with its grounds encased in ice, might suggest a crop lost to the overnight chill. However, the frozen layer is an intentional measure to protect the fruit.

For a century, Burgess Orchards has navigated the challenges of Utah's weather. Derek Rowley, a manager at the orchard, says the state's spring weather is always unpredictable.

Faced with a recent cold snap, Rowley decided to turn on the sprinklers, coating the budding trees with a protective layer of ice to help them survive the overnight freeze.

“As water turns from a liquid to a solid, that chemical reaction raises the temperature just a little bit," Rowley said. "And sometimes that’s all you need."

Rowley explained that a milder winter caused the trees to bloom earlier than normal. He is hopeful that the method will prevent any significant damage from the cold.