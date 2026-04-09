Family reports man who allegedly flashed people in traffic to Lehi police

LEHI, Utah — A 55-year-old American Fork man has been arrested by Lehi police after he allegedly flashed a car with children in it during a road rage incident. According to investigators, a family member helped identify the man ahead of his arrest.

Mark Russell Richards, 55, was arrested on Wednesday and faces 3 charges of lewdness involving a child, indecent exposure in the presence of a child, threat of violence, and impeding traffic.

According to court documents, on Monday, officers were given a report of a road rage incident that happened in the area of 2100 North and 3600 West. The victim told police that a man, later identified as Richards, was significantly agitated and stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic to confront the victim.

Richards allegedly displayed the middle finger towards the victim's vehicle while yelling at the victim to leave their vehicle in order to fight.

At one point, police say Richards pulled his pants down to expose his genitals to the victim and the victim's 3 juvenile passengers.

The victims fled the area before calling the police and sharing images from the incident, which were shared on social media.

The following day, two independent witnesses called to report their identification of the suspect as Richards. One of the witnesses, a family member, provided a detailed description of Richards' mannerisms, appearance, and his recent purchase of a silver Tesla, like the one at the scene.

Family was also able to share a video with the police of Richards' car the day prior to the incident.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on Richards' home. After knocking several times and announcing their presence, investigators used a key from the apartment management to open the door.

As the door was opened, police say Richards was standing in the entryway completely naked and yelling at officers to shoot him. Officers arrested him and said he continued to make suicidal comments.