Former Maple Mountain High School coach charged with sexual abuse

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A former assistant basketball coach at Maple Mountain High School is facing charges of forcible sexual abuse and unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor after he allegedly offered alcohol to underage girls in exchange for sexual acts.

Benjamin Beau Brady, 27, was indicted on Tuesday on 4 charges of forcible sexual abuse, two charges of forcible sodomy, and two charges of unlawful sale or furnishing of alcohol to minors.

While Brady was a coach in the Nebo School District, police say the alleged crimes took place in Utah County.

According to court documents, on November 1, 2025, Brady contacted a 17-year-old on Snapchat and said he would buy her and her 17-year-old friend alcohol if they would meet him in a parking lot and give him oral sex.

The victims met Brady in a church parking lot, and the three of them reportedly got into the back of Brady's truck, where detectives say the sexual acts took place.

When the acts were finished, the victims told police that Brady gave them alcohol and left the scene.

The Nebo School District confirmed to FOX 13 News that Brady was an assistant basketball coach prior to his arrest. In a statement, the district said, "Once the district found out about the allegations, he was terminated on Feb 5th."

