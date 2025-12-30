Fourth person charged in connection to Eagle Mountain shooting that injured one

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fourth person in connection with a Eagle Mountain shooting that left one victim critically injured. Leopoldo Gutierrez, 25, was arrested on Monday and faces several charges, including felony discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Previously, three juveniles had been arrested in the case. Their names haven't been released due to their ages.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the incident stemmed from an altercation between one of the juveniles and one of the victims in the shooting. Investigators say that following the altercation, one of the juveniles made threats on social media towards one of the victims.

It was around 8:30 p.m. on December 23, when one of the teens came to the home of the victims. One victim went outside to confront the teens who ran behind a parked car and fired from there.

One victim was struck in the neck and had to be airlifted in critical condition.

As police were assisting the victim, they say a car pulled up with two juvenile males exiting with their hands up. The teens told deputies they were involved in the shooting and were taken into custody.

Another suspect was later arrested at their residence.

During interviews with the three juveniles, officers say they identified a fourth person involved in the shooting, Leopoldo Gutierrez. He was arrested on Monday.