Free vinyl celebration, rock concert with Steve Smith of Journey at Soundhouse

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Smith of Journey will headline an intimate concert at Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse, playing with musicians of Vicious Beat following a free daytime record celebration at the venue.

The ticketed evening follows On the Record, a free community event produced by Steve Nuttal, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Soundhouse.

The daytime program features curated vinyl and collectibles, live DJ sets, local food trucks, and on-stage interviews exploring iconic albums and why vinyl still matters.

Caleb Chapman, founder and CEO, will instruct Soundhouse's band, Vicious Beat, as they accompany Smith in some Rock and Roll classics. “For people that are able to get some tickets on our website, ccsoundhouse.com, you're in for a real treat,” Chapman said. “Steve will be playing some of Journey's biggest hits tomorrow night and an incredible show here at Soundhouse.”

Chapman said a highlight of the free event will be a 3:00 p.m. interview with Smith conducted by Adam Reeder, known online as the Professor of Rock. “It’s open to the public, no charge, and we'd love everybody to come down and check it out,” Chapman said.

For tickets to the concert or to learn more about Soundhouse's events, click here.