Driver killed after veering off I-15 in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — One person was killed early Tuesday after the vehicle they were driving veered off Interstate 15 in Riverdale and crashed into a barrier.

Live video below shows I-15 crash scene in Riverdale:

The Utah Highway Patrol said the adult male driver was heading northbound on I-15 near 4600 South just before 5 a.m. when they went off the highway. The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

UHP said there was standing water in the area where the accident occurred, but they are still investigating the incident.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The right lane is currently closed, with two lanes of traffic on northbound I-15 remaining open.