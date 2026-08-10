Man killed after being struck by vehicle at Orem intersection

OREM, Utah — A man was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Orem, police said.

The Orem Police Department said the 24-year-old man was hit at the intersection of 700 East University Parkway just before 12:45 p.m. The unidentified man was later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the incident investigation.

Eastbound traffic near the intersection was closed for hours due to the investigation, but reopened just before 5 p.m.