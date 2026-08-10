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Real Salt Lake star Zavier Gozo set for transfer to Crystal Palace, report claims

MLS Whitecaps Real Salt Lake Soccer
Tyler Tate/AP
Real Salt Lake forward Zavier Gozo (72) dribbles the ball during an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
MLS Whitecaps Real Salt Lake Soccer
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SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake has reportedly agreed to a transfer deal that will send teenage superstar Zavier Gozo to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The Athletic reported Monday that Gozo is currently in London undergoing medical tests, and that the agreement to acquire the 19-year-old winger is estimated to be "around $15 million," which would be a Real Salt Lake club record.

In 16 games with RSL this season, Gozo has scored six goals and added five assists. The Athletic said the Major League Soccer club wanted to retain Gozo for the remainder of the season, but that he had told officials that he wanted to make a move this summer.

The report said once the deal is completed, Gozo would join Crystal Palace this week.

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