‘Mom’s Oasis’ in Utah County gives moms a break — without leaving kids behind

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — ﻿Where can a mom go in Utah County for some rest, relaxation and pampering? And on top of that, NOT have to worry about their children or have to get a babysitter for them?

That place is now open in American Fork.

It’s called Mom’s Oasis, and it’s the brainchild of a former nail technician and college student who realized that there aren’t many places where moms can escape to and not have to worry about their children.

Based on the turnout for Saturday’s grand opening, Madelynn Hatch may have nailed it with her idea. The line formed early, American Fork Mayor Brad Frost helped cut the ribbon, and just like that, a sanctuary for Utah County moms and their children was open.

Kellie Shawcroft of Pleasant Grove said she was thrilled.

“It costs extra to get a babysitter, and I’m glad to have someplace that I can go to where my kids can be safe and I can do things that I enjoy," she said.

Hatch said it’s something she just had to do.

“It’s been my baby for almost a year now. We’ve been working on it, getting things going," she said.

But even after months of labor, neither Hatch nor her husband was certain what kind of reception they’d get.

Christion Hatch said he was pleasantly surprised.

“We were hoping to have at least like 10 people to come out for the grand opening, so to see a whole pile of people is amazing to have here, we’re just so blessed," he said.

Pleasant Grove resident Melissa Merrill said it’s about time for a place like Mom’s Oasis.

“I feel like there’s a kind of a new, I don’t know, movement of places for moms, especially around here," she said.

It's a place where a mom can relax, knowing their younger children are being looked after in a secure play area — and they can also check in on them via a TV monitor.

There is something for some of the older kids as well.

Grade schooler Eden Ashcroft came along with her mom and said she, too, was very excited

“I’m looking forward to getting my nails painted and facial. Those are my favorite things," she said.

Madelynn Hatch worked as a nail technician while studying computer science in college. But she said she wanted something more out of life than bandwidth and motherboards.

“Once I graduated, I realized there just really wasn’t a good place for moms in Utah County to come and get pampered, and moms deserve it," she said. "There’s tons of other salons out there, but you can’t bring your kids.”

Merrill said it made her feel young again.

“Like a playdate for moms? Yeah, exactly! We’re always looking for chances to be together and being able to bring our kids," she said.