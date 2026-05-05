Mother arrested in Orem after allegedly picking son up from baseball game while drunk

OREM, Utah — A 49-year-old mother from Tooele was arrested by Orem police after she allegedly attempted to pick her son up from a baseball game while drunk. Melissa Dearden was arrested Monday and faces charges of driving under the influence, interfering with a peace officer, and no proof of insurance, among others.

According to court documents, police were called to an Orem park after Dearden allegedly showed up to her son's baseball game while intoxicated. When police found Dearden's vehicle, they say it was parked crooked and was going outside the marked stall lines.

Officers watched as Dearden got into the vehicle and attempted to exit the parking lot without coming to a stop prior to entering the roadway.

Police initiated a traffic stop and observed Dearden with glossy eyes and a noticeable alcohol odor coming from her breath. During the stop, officers stated that she wasn't able to provide any proof of insurance.

Investigators asked Dearden to exit the vehicle, to which she attempted to roll up her vehicle's window. She only exited once officers threatened to break her vehicle's window.

During her arrest, police say Dearden struggled to avoid handcuffs and had to be pinned against the vehicle.

Once at the jail, police say Dearden was found to have a .193 breath alcohol concentration.