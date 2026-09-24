Olesen family says shocking death penalty decision raises 'difficult questions'

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A day after the death penalty was withdrawn against the man accused of killing Eva Olesen, her family shared how they have been left dealing with uncertainty over her death.

The Utah County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that they would no longer seek the death penalty against Douglas Carter after his DNA was tested against evidence taken at the crime scene.

Carter previously spent decades on death row after being convicted of the 1985 murder, before that conviction was thrown out by a judge who ruled Carter's constitutional rights had been violated.

Utah County Attorney's Office won't seek death penalty in Douglas Carter case:

Utah County Attorney's Office won't seek death penalty in Douglas Carter case

Olesen's family issued a statement Thursday on the latest decision from the Utah County Attorney's Office.

"The latest developments have raised difficult questions and once again left our family without the sense of resolution we had hoped for after so many years," the statement said. "Above all, our focus remains on Eva—the life that was taken from her and our hope that the truth about what happened to her is ultimately established."

The family said it will allow the process to take its course as the Attorney's Office reviews the evidence.

"We remain grateful to those who continue to seek the truth and justice for Eva," the family said.

A bail hearing has been requested to assess Carter's custody status.