Jurassic Highway? Dinosaur found dumped alongside Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — If you misplaced your dinosaur while traveling through the Salt Lake Valley, the Utah Department of Transportation would like a word with you.

It didn't take a paleontologist like Dr. Alan Grant to find the Tyrannosaurus Rex that was sitting alongside Mountain View Corridor on Thursday. According to UDOT, it was simply dumped on the side of the road after a child's birthday party or science fair.

While the department showcased just one dinosaur pic, there were apparently others.

"Our crews picked them up this morning, so they’re ours now," UDOT said on social media. "Sorry, we don’t make the rules."

UDOT officials are using the fossil find to urge drivers to properly secure all loads when on roads and highways and "don't be trashy."