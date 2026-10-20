Orem to host IRONMAN triathlon return to Utah

OREM, Utah — One of the planet's most challenging endurance competitions will return to the Beehive State next summer on a new course set to run throughout northern Utah.

Organizers announced IRONMAN 70.3 Utah will be held in Orem on Saturday, August 21, with competitors taking on a course that features some of the most scenic locations in the Utah Valley.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Utah will start with a 1.2-mile swim in Deer Creek Reservoir, followed by participants racing on a 56-mile bike course before ending with a 13.1-mile run along the Provo River Parkway Trail.

The race will wrap up at Scera Park.

Why St. George won't go the distance with world-renowned IRONMAN endurance race:

Why St. George won't go the distance with world-renowned endurance race

“We believe Orem has all the ingredients to become one of the premier IRONMAN 70.3 destinations in North America,” said IRONMAN regional director Todd Fitzgerald. “The combination of breathtaking scenery, passionate local support, excellent infrastructure, and endless opportunities for outdoor adventure makes this a natural fit for our athletes."

The IRONMAN 70.3 Utah last ran in the state in May 2025 when St. George hosted the final North American Championships.

Registration for those looking to participate in the 2027 race will open October 29.