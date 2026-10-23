PROVO, Utah — On Tuesday, we brought you the story of Community Action Services and Food Bank (CASFB) in Provo urgently needing $100,000 by the end of the month to keep the lights on. We followed up with the organization Thursday and they say in that small amount of time, the community has stepped up in a big way.

“It’s the type of resource that some of our staff members have used to be able to stabilize their own lives, and so, it hits deep,” said Caitlin Rangel.

WATCH | Provo food bank hits $100,000 goal in matter of days, sets new year-end goal to keep open

Provo food bank hits $100,000 goal in matter of days with donor support

Rangel just took over in the organization’s highest role last week as interim CEO at a tumultuous moment. She says she’s been with CASFB for about a year, previously serving as their COO.

“I’m very grateful for our leadership team and our board…but it’s been challenging,” Rangel said.

But she’s quickly seen how so many have heard their call, from their staff members to those who have been helped by CASFB in years past.

“If there’s a way that I would donate part of my earnings to it, I’m going to — it means that much to me,” said Antonio Gonzalez, who now works for CASFB after the organization helped him get off the streets.

“A Provo resident came in just this week,” said Rangel. “It’s a person that has used our services and knows what it means to experience poverty, and donated a dollar. They said ‘I know I don’t have much, but you need this more than I do.’”

Mix in that help with the generosity of a couple private donors with ties to the popular Crumbl cookie brand — and the community has taken their own action to hit that $100,000 goal.

“We’re so grateful to the McGowan family and to the Redd family, who each gave $50,000 to keep the doors open this week,” said Provo City Council Chair Katrice MacKay.

But Rangel says the organization isn’t out of the woods yet. They’re now trying to hit a larger goal that has the same existential stakes behind it.

“What we don’t want to happen is to have to continue this emergency fundraising cyclically,” said Rangel. “We know that it costs about $100,000 to keep us operating week-to-week.”

“I think if we don’t raise $1.5 million by the end of this year,” she continued. “We’re going to have to look at closing down.”

MacKay says Community Action has been a staple for Provo for decades, and so city leaders are exploring their own ways to support.

“We know the county has already helped - they’re taking care of the warming centers this winter,” MacKay said. “Provo City is looking at how we can help.”

She is also calling on other communities that the organization serves to do the same.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be as well-off — it would be felt everywhere,” said MacKay.

If you’d like to support Community Action’s cause, you can learn more by visiting their website.