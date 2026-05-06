Roadway in Spanish Fork Canyon closed following semi crash that spilled debris

THISTLE, Utah — Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon is currently closed in both directions following a crash that involved three semis and a fourth vehicle and sent debris across the roadway.

Watch Live: Crews responding to Spanish Fork Canyon crash

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to investigators, a westbound semi crossed the center line and struck two eastbound semis and a passenger vehicle.

The crash sent a large amount of debris across the roadway and tangled up the wreckage of the semis.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update when we learn more.