Rock slide closes popular Bridal Veil Falls trail, park

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One of the most popular trails in northern Utah is closed after a rock slide swept through the area near Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County.

The park near the falls in Provo Canyon is closed, along with the trail from the parking lot east for approximately a quarter-mile towards the falls.

Zion rockfall is reminder that Utah's national parks are full-on nature:

Zion rockfall is reminder that Utah's national parks are full-on nature

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, rocks are still coming down in the area where the slide occurred. Deputies and other personnel are now in place to keep the trail and park clear.

The trail and park will be closed for the winter, with clean up expected to resume in the spring.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Photos show aftermath of rock slide on Bridal Veil Falls trail in Utah County on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The towering Bridal Veil Falls is a popular sightseeing spot due to its proximity to the highway and ease of getting to its base.