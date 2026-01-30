Small plane comes down near Goshen following loss of power

GOSHEN, Utah — A small Cessna plane made an emergency landing in Utah County, just West of Goshen, after the aircraft lost power while in the air Friday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the plane landed on State Route 6 after the pilot reported losing power to the engine.

Two people were on board the plane at the time of the incident, which occurred at around 10:38 a.m.

The Utah Highway Patrol said nobody was injured during the incident, and no traffic was blocked.

The crash is now under investigation.

