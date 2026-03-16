You're kinky, Utah! State whips into top BDSM searches across US

SALT LAKE CITY — Who knew? Utah is apparently a little more kinky and twisted behind closed doors than anyone would have thought.

A new study found that Utah is highly curious about BDSM activity, and it has the data that is bound to get residents talking.

According to FetishFinder... yeah, it's a thing... Utah ranked 4th in states that are most curious about BDSM, which stands for bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism, and masochism. Utah generated roughly 330 BDSM-related monthly searches per 100,000 residents, the site claimed.

Utah ranked tops in the country when it came to BDSM Self-Exploration Quiz searches, showing that many residents were exploring how their own preferences line up with the fetish dynamics, FetishFinder said.

Surprisingly, despite being in the Top 5 as a state, no Utah cities made the Top 10 Most Curious About BDSM list.

“Search behavior shows that many people start by simply trying to understand what BDSM means or how it might relate to them,” said a FetishFinder spokesperson. “Whether someone is exploring a quiz, looking up definitions, or searching broader terms like ‘bondage,’ these queries often reflect curiosity and learning rather than immediate participation.”

Top 10 States Most Curious About BDSM :



Virginia Nevada Washington UTAH New York Oregon Georgia California Massachusetts Colorado

FetishFinder used Google Keyword Planner search data from between February 2025 and January 2026 to determine its rankings.