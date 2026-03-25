Springville man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor over property dispute

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Springville man has been arrested after police say he shot a shotgun at his neighbor following an argument over their properties.

John Strode, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of aggravated assault, threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight, and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office were called to a dispute between neighbors. When deputies spoke to the victim, he stated that he and Strode had been having a dispute regarding the property.

At one point, the victim took a picture of Strode, which allegedly led to Strode yelling obscenities and threatening to shoot the victim.

The victim moved towards his front door when he reportedly heard a gunshot and turned to see Strode pointing a gun towards the home.

A short distance from Strode's front door, deputies found three spent shotgun shells.

In speaking to detectives, Strode admitted to becoming frustrated after the victim took a photo of him, but he wasn't sure if he had threatened the victim. Strode explained to police that following the argument, he went to his trailer to grab his shotgun and shot three times into the ground.

Strode is being held without bail.