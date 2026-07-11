Teen hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while riding electric motorcycle

PROVO, Utah — A 17-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric motorcycle in Provo Friday evening.

Police confirmed that just after 4:30 p.m., the teen was riding an e-motorcycle northbound on 600 West when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east along Center Street.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane in each direction for the investigation.