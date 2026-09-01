Truck driver charged with manslaughter for accident that killed 13-year-old Saratoga Springs boy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A truck driver has been charged with Manslaughter months after a Saratoga Springs accident that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Along with the second-degree felony Manslaughter charge, Michael Lynn Fowers, 53, was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment for the fatal accident that occurred on May 14.

Fowers was driving a semi-truck with two side-dump trailers on the Pony Express Parkway when the charges claim he failed to slow as the light at the Mountainview Corridor intersection turned yellow.

Seconds after the light turned red at the intersection, the truck driven by Fowers allegedly struck a minivan driven by a woman with her four children inside. Both the mother and her 13-year-old son suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital, where the boy later died.

According to the charging documents, following the accident, Fowers told police he believed he had a green light; however, the dash camera in his truck showed that the light had turned red eight seconds before he entered the intersection. In addition, another vehicle next to the truck was seen stopping for the light at the intersection.

In addition to the death of the teenage boy and his mother's injuries, the woman's 10-year-old daughter suffered a concussion in the accident.