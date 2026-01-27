Utah County deputies crash into wrong-way driver to prevent potential disaster

OREM, Utah — Over the weekend, two deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office used their patrol vehicles to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15.

The sheriff's office received reports of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Springville

Two deputies responded and met the driver near Orem. They captured the incident on their dashcams (watch above).

With their lights and sirens on, the deputy in front expertly swerved into the wrong-way vehicle as it approached them in the carpool lane, hitting it toward the rear of the driver's side and sending it into a spin.

The second deputy brought the vehicle to a complete stop as it slowly continued drifting after the pit maneuver.

UCSO said nobody was injured in the incident.

Utah Highway Patrol responded and arrested the driver, 40-year-old Karen Mendivil Paredes, on suspicion of driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on a highway. UHP troopers said there were open containers of alcohol in the car and that a breath test showed Paredes with a blood-alcohol content of .092 percent.