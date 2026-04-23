Utah officials host drive-thru clinic offering free measles vaccines in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Utah County Health Department officials hosted a drive-thru clinic offering free Measles vaccines as the number of cases rose to over 400 so far in 2026.

They decided to offer the MMR vaccine, free of charge, during a 3 hour, drive thru clinic at the county fairgrounds in Spanish Fork.

Michael Leman works for the Utah County Health Department and is a nurse practitioner.

He said the plan was simple; folks could stay in their vehicle, get the MMR vaccine, and help stop the spread of measles.

“Our goal is absolutely to try and get people out, try to get them vaccinated. I mean, it will help protect them, help protect other people. But also it’s just to raise awareness.”

Leman said the other part of the plan was to lower any financial concerns by making it free.

“Really try to help, especially anyone struggling with insurance or finances or anything like that. Just make sure that there is no obstacle for them getting the measles vaccine.”

Leman was part of the Utah County Health Department team that helped administer Covid vaccinations.

He said his team learns from every public health situation.

“Yeah, COVID, we learned a lot of lessons. We learned lessons from hepatitis outbreaks, we learned blessings from E. coli outbreaks. So, each time we go through something like that, we try to build on our response and just to make sure that we’re serving our county the best way that we can.”