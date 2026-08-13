Wings and Wheels Airshow returns to Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The roar of historic warbirds and high-flying aerobatics will return to Spanish Fork Airport this fall as the popular Wings and Wheels Airshow lands Saturday, Sept. 26, bringing a full day of aviation thrills, classic cars and family entertainment.

One of Utah's most anticipated events, Wings and Wheels brings 25,000 attendees each year, according to organizers.

The event will feature military aircraft, aerobatic demonstrations, pyrotechnic explosions, a large static aircraft display, and a classic car show, among other events.

This year’s historic warbird lineup includes:

● B-17 “Sentimental Journey”

● PB4Y-2 Privateer

● C-47 “Old Number 30”

● A-26 “Million Airess”

● TBM Avenger

● PBJ Mitchell

● A6M Zero

● T-33 Shooting Star

● de Havilland Vampire

Tickets are available here. Buying tickets in advance saves $5 on adult and teen tickets. Kids 12 and under are free but still need a reserved ticket onine.