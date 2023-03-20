Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew rescues more stranded hikers

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter crew had to perform another hoist rescue Sunday.

The DPS Aero Bureau said they rescued four hikers from a slot canyon in Sanpete County Sunday morning.

The agency said the hikers started too late into the day, and they had still not made it out of the canyon by 3 a.m.

"They were located and were cold, wet, and unprepared for extended exposure," the Aero Bureau wrote in an Instagram post. "Took every foot of cable we had to extract them."

"Shout out to Sanpete SAR on the ground working on plan B in case we weren't able to get it done," the agency added.

This latest rescue mission is one of at least three that the helicopter crew has performed over the past week.

On Monday, they hoisted an off-duty police sergeant to safety after he fell with his dirt bike into a 20-foot slot canyon. The next day, they rescued one man in a group of three who went missing in Buckskin Gulch in Kane County. Unfortunately, the other two men he was hiking with were later found dead.

In addition, the Washington County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team saved a family of five who became stranded by a flash flood.