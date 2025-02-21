Utah drivers feeling a pinch as gas prices rise in the state, AAA reports

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers are feeling an extra pinch at the pump lately as gas prices in the state are rising, even as the national averages remained steady.

The American Automobile Association reports the average price per gallon for regular unleaded gas in Utah is now $3.08, up nearly nine cents over last month. The national average currently sits at $3.16 per gallon, four cents above the previous month's price.

Fuel prices around Utah :



Ogden: $3.04

Provo-Orem: $3.05

Salt Lake City: $3.06

St. George: $3.23

While prices rose in Utah, the state is still not among the ten most expensive in the U.S., falling well below California which has the nation's highest price per gallon at $4.84. Mississippi is currently the state with the cheapest gas in the country at $2.67.

AAA reports gas production decreased in the country last week with an average of just 9.2 million barrels per day.