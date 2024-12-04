Utah family holds onto hope after loved one went missing off Alaskan coast

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — On Sunday morning the U.S. Coast Guard was notified of a commercial fishing boat that had capsized southwest of Juneau. They reported that there were five people on board. After searching for 24 hours and over 100 nautical miles, they suspended the search because of weather conditions.

Alex Zamantakis, 28, grew up in Magna and is one of the missing people. He has been working as a fisherman and deckhand for years in Alaska.

"My hope is they're sitting on the shore someplace, huddled up under some logs or leaves, waiting for somebody to come rescue them," said Mike Zamantakis, Alex’s Dad.

The last few days have been extremely difficult for the Zamantakis family.

"You just don't imagine losing one of your sons like this. I've got three boys and one daughter. Alex is my youngest," Mike said.

The family is staying hopeful, saying they have received support from friends and family that has been helpful.

"I pretty much begged Chief Warrant Officer Coon if they could stay out there just a little bit longer. I told him that I've been watching the weather," Mike said.

"They found two strobe lights, flashing, floating in the water, and they found some fishing gear. No people, no bodies, no life raft and no boat," said Nick Zamantakis, Alex's brother.

The family explained how even with the circumstances, they are trying to be optimistic.

"We don't know, we still don't know — he could be out there. He could be OK," Nick said.

They're expressing gratitude to all who have reached out to them.

"I still have hope that maybe they'll be found because they haven't found the lifeboat," said Mike.

The family started a GoFundMe to support Alex's 6-month-old son and longtime girlfriend in Alaska.

"Times are tough in America. It's the holiday season and there's people that are putting out for a friend, so it means a lot to me," said Mike.

They're all thinking of Alex's son, who is the light of his life.

"Where do we go from here, you know?" said Nick. "The biggest thing is that baby. My brother loved that baby. And now he'll never know his dad. That eats me up bad."

They're going through each day with an immense amount of hope.

"I just don't want to give up on him," said Nick.