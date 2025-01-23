Utah firefighters set to return home after battling California wildfires

LOS ANGELES — Utah firefighters are set to return home this weekend after spending nearly two weeks battling the California wildfires that have devastated numerous communities and left thousands homeless.

The Unified Fire Authority shared Thursday that the Utah Task Force deployed out west is serving its final 24-hour shift before they begin the demobilization process ahead of returning to Utah on Sunday.

Local News PHOTO GALLERY: Utah firefighters helping out in California

During their time in California, dozens of Utah fire personnel from 17 state agencies were used in a variety of different ways, including mopping up around control lines and patrolling structures to make sure fires did not flare up.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue worked the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, securing gas lines and protecting residential neighborhoods from other hazards.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Members of the Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue team work the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California

Utah crews have shared how appreciated they have felt while helping residents recover from the fires, saying they have been shown incredible support throughout their deployment.

Utah firefighters help find Californian's wedding ring, college ring in fire rubble below:

Utah firefighters find Californian's wedding ring, college ring in fire rubble

The Utah Department of Public Safety received an email from a West Hollywood woman thanking state firefighters for their service.

Unified Fire Authority Sandy City Fire crews are seen in California

"The people of LA are more grateful than words can ever truly express," she wrote. "Your willingness to leave your own homes and communities to help protect ours speaks to the strength of your character and the spirit of unity you embody. You are not only saving lives and homes, but have also given us hope and a profound sense of comfort during these difficult times."