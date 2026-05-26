Utah Food Bank gears up for free summer meal program amid rising costs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Food Bank is getting ready for its summer meal program, and with the rising costs of everything, they said it’s critical for families this year.

Next week, families will be able to find locations near them that are offering free meals for kids 18 and under. Some sites will serve individual meals while others will provide boxes that contain seven breakfasts and dinners.

The food bank is predicting they’ll serve 215,000 meals across 73 sites.

“The money continues to really have to be spent, but with that means decisions have to be made,” said Utah Food Bank CEO Ginette Bott. "Do we buy food, put it on the table, do we put gas in the car, do we pay the rent, do we pay the power bill? There's all sorts of decisions that families are making now that we haven't really seen them have to make for many years."

WATCH: Food banks struggling as much as the Utahns they're supposed to help

Food banks struggling as much as the Utahns they're supposed to help

While this program is only for kids, the food bank said other pantries will be open in all 29 counties throughout the state if adults in the household also need help with meals.

“Whether it's food, whether it's gas, whether it's utilities. We know that rents and mortgages are high. We know that daycare is really something that's really an expense for families that are challenged with. The cost of diapers. There are so many things that are impacting families,” Bott added.

The food program runs from June 1 to Aug. 7. Locations and hours can be found on the food bank's website.

Families can call 2-1-1 and add their zip code to find pantries closest to their neighborhood.