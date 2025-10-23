Utah food pantries brace for influx of those in need as government shutdown continues

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Thousands of Utahns will soon feel the effects of the government shutdown as the state announced SNAP benefits will not be issued next month, leading to local food pantries anticipating the additional stress that will be put on their operations.

Local facilities like Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry, which serves Utah County with locations in Saratoga Springs, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork and Payson.

“On a normal Wednesday night, I’d say we help 100 to 150 families,” said volunteer Shawna MacKay.

MacKay has made a point of volunteering at Tabitha's Way for the past nine years to help those in need each week.

“My boss at my normal job knows I can’t stay late on Wednesdays,” MacKay shared, saying it’s a volunteering gig she won’t skip because she’s had to rely upon the pantry in years past.

'It's scary,' What's next as Utah SNAP payments canceled for November?

Utah SNAP payments will not be issued in November due to shutdown

She said a lot of people come in needing help for a short amount of time before getting back on their feet. It’s those success stories that MacKay is proud to support. But with the shutdown, she’s seeing even more of those new faces.

That pantry's Spanish Fork location took in 65 new households in just the past week, according to Tabitha’s Way founder and executive director Wendy Osborne.

“It was higher than usual for us,” Osborne said.

With 86,000 Utah households depending on SNAP benefits for food, Osborne understands the increased need will continue.

“Our food pantries for the last three years have seen a 30% year-over-year growth,” Osborne explained. “The way it’s going, we could see 50% this year.”

Locked doors, suspended programs deny Utahns much-needed shutdown support:

Locked doors, suspended programs deny Utahns much-needed shutdown support

While the pantry's needs have grown, its donations have taken a dip. They appear to be well stocked for the moment, but Osborne wonders how long it could be before that added demand takes a further toll.

“I have to tell people that, ‘No, we don’t have a certain thing. No, we don’t have eggs today, sorry,’ and it kind of sucks when I have to tell people that,” said volunteer Russell Haws.

With the significant loss of SNAP benefits looming, Tabitha's Way hopes more people will offer a helping hand.

“Offer to do a food drive, offer to volunteer, or if you can, donate,” said Osborne.

Any help will allow MacKay and other volunteers to keep their pantries stocked and keep their clients’ carts full.

“I’ve seen people come through and they’ve got a basket full of groceries," she said, "and they’ve got tears coming down their face because they’re so incredibly grateful for what they’re getting."