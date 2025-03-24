Utah gas prices see weekly jump, still down from a year ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices across Utah have taken a decent-sized leap over the past week and month, although drivers are paying less at the pump than they were a year ago.

The current average for a gallon of regular gas in Utah on Monday stood at $3.116, up 8 cents from last week and 7 cents from last month. Prices are slightly lower in Salt Lake City at $3.07 a gallon, yet that cost is still up nearly 8 cents from the week prior.

A year ago, the cost of a gallon of gas in Utah was $3.57.

The American Automobile Association reported that the current national average is $3.12 per gallon. National fuel prices are currently rising even though a barrel of oil remained under $70 a barrel, according to AAA, which says the increases are due to refineries making a seasonal switch to summer-blend gas.

Most expensive gas in Utah (as of Monday, 3/24) :

