Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah gas prices see weekly jump, still down from a year ago

Gas pump.jpg
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Gas pump.jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices across Utah have taken a decent-sized leap over the past week and month, although drivers are paying less at the pump than they were a year ago.

The current average for a gallon of regular gas in Utah on Monday stood at $3.116, up 8 cents from last week and 7 cents from last month. Prices are slightly lower in Salt Lake City at $3.07 a gallon, yet that cost is still up nearly 8 cents from the week prior.

A year ago, the cost of a gallon of gas in Utah was $3.57.

The American Automobile Association reported that the current national average is $3.12 per gallon. National fuel prices are currently rising even though a barrel of oil remained under $70 a barrel, according to AAA, which says the increases are due to refineries making a seasonal switch to summer-blend gas.

Most expensive gas in Utah (as of Monday, 3/24):

  • Logan - $2.99/gallon
  • Ogden - $3.07
  • Provo - $3.07
  • Salt Lake City - $3.07
  • St. George - $3.21

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere