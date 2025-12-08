Utah gets 'star' turn in popular Michelin Guide

SALT LAKE CITY — Diners looking for a more refined way to find the best restaurants in northern Utah beyond Yelp and Google reviews will have a new tool at their disposal.

The famed Michelin Guide announced Monday that it will start handing out stars to deserving restaurants along or near the Wasatch Front as it expands into the region with a Southwest edition beginning next year.

The new "Michelin Guide Southwest" edition will feature restaurants in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Nevada, giving exposure to locations that have previously not been reviewed by the group. Michelin said its anonymous inspectors are already in the area, reviewing restaurants that may meet their high standards.

Michelin is renowned for its guides that offer ratings up to three stars for a very select few restaurants around the world that its inspectors feel have earned the honor.

“We are excited to showcase the distinct cuisine styles that are representative of the cultures throughout the Southwest, which blends a rich mix of traditions and culinary talent," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide.

Michelin uses the following methodology when determining its rankings:

