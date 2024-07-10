Utah grocery stores on Kroger list of locations it plans to offload in merger

WEST JORDAN, Utah — While not as long as those in other states, a list of Utah store locations that are likely to be offloaded by grocery giant Kroger has been released. In addition, a local distribution center was also on the list.

If the planned merger between Kroger and Albertsons is completed, a total of 569 stores in 18 states, including Utah, will be offloaded to other companies, if possible.

In Arizona, over 100 stores are scheduled to be offloaded if the merger is successful.

List of Utah locations proposed to be offloaded:

STORES



Albertsons - 745 North Dixie Drive, St. George

Albertsons - 915 West Red Cliffs Road, Washington

Lucky Store - 729 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

Lucky Store - 6936 South Redwood Road, West Jordan

DISTRIBUTION CENTER

