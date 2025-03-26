Utah location one of 27 Kohl's stores to close this weekend

RIVERTON, Utah — Over two dozen Kohl's locations will shut their doors for good this weekend, including one store in Utah.

The retail chain announced in January that it would be closing 27 of its stores "by April,"; however, the stores targeted for closure have posted to their websites that the final day of business will be Saturday, March 29.

The Kohl's store in Riverton is one that will close for good on Saturday.

"This store will be closing soon. Our last day of business at this location will be Saturday, March 29th," the store wrote at the top of its website.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury in January. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

With the Riverton store's closure, 11 Kohl's locations will remain in Utah.